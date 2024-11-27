Call for Sheffield Town Hall to fly Palestine flag annually following decision to go ahead on Friday

A Sheffield Palestine campaigner who successfully called for the country’s flag to fly over Sheffield Town Hall this Friday (November 29) is now campaigning for it to become an annual event.

Julie Pearn, chair of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine, submitted a question to the October meeting of Sheffield City Council, calling on the flag to fly on Friday, which is the UN Day of International Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The council yesterday (November 26) announced that it will fly the flag from 9am to 10pm.

Supporters of the idea, including members of the Sheffield Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid, which is an umbrella group of campaigns, have been emailing the council and council members to back the call to fly the flag.

Following Dr Pearn’s question, council leader Coun Tom Hunt asked chief executive Kate Josephs to look into the suggestion, in line with the town hall’s flag-flying protocol rules. The council’s statement yesterday announcing the decision said that Ms Josephs had consulted with members of the affected communities to understand the impact it may have in the city.

A pro-Palestine rally held outside Sheffield Town Hall to mark Nakba Day (May 15) and the annual meeting of Sheffield City Council. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

She also consulted council political group leaders at Sheffield City Council and stakeholders across the city.

Palestine campaigners are planning to mark the day by flying a giant flag at venues around the city, including the top of Meersbrook Park at sunrise, midday at the City Hall ahead of a 1pm rally outside the town hall and at 2.30pm at the University of Sheffield concourse. They will also join Rotherham campaigners for a rally in the town at 6pm.

Campaign

Dr Pearn has now submitted a question to the next meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 4).

Dr Julie Pearn, chair of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine, speaking at a meeting of Sheffield City Council in February

She states: “I would like to congratulate the council and the people of Sheffield who organised a huge campaign reflecting every community (especially BAME communities) across the city for flying the Palestinian flag on November 29 to recognise the UN Day of International Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

“Credit is due to the people (especially BAME communities) of Rotherham who established a precedent and led the way, persuading their council to fly the Palestinian flag on that day.

“Consequently the Palestinian flag was [will be] flown on the town halls of Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, the four regional centres of South Yorkshire.

“In the midst of the unspeakable suffering of the people of Gaza, who continue to endure the criminal assaults of the Israeli occupation forces, this was an historic statement in the spirit of South Yorkshire standing on the side of justice.

Controversy

“Will the leader of the council undertake to fly the Palestinian flag every November 29 until such time as the Palestinian people achieve peace with justice?”

There was huge controversy in the city when the Israel flag flew over the town hall following the Hamas attack and hostage taking in Israel on October 7 last year, which unleashed a massive military response on Gaza. The flag was torn down by pro-Palestine protesters who climbed up the building during a demonstration that marched to the town hall.

The 13-month Israeli military operation, the latest action in a 76-year history of violence following the declaration of the state of Israel, has cost more than 45,000 lives, overwhelmingly of Palestinian people.

Military action has also spread to Iran and Lebanon, which has just declared a ceasefire with Israel.