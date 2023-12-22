A call for Sheffield to help rescue the 2026 Commonwealth Games has fallen at the first hurdle.

One of the monoliths outside Sheffield railway station charting the history of women's football, part of celebrations of the Women's Euros 2022 in the city

Coun Minesh Parekh put forward the idea at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills policy committee on Wednesday (December 20) in a written question. He was told that the government has already vetoed the idea of a UK rescue bid.

Reports suggest the games may be under threat after Australia’s Gold Coast withdrew its bid to host the event due to the prohibitive costs involved. So far no alternative has been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea comes after Sheffield had huge success with co-hosting the Women’s Euros football tournament in July 2022.

Coun Parekh asked: “With Australia pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and Sheffield’s recent track record in hosting major events and sporting tournaments, and media speculation about a cross-Northern city rescue games – with Sheffield hosting the swimming – will thecommittee investigate the possibility of Sheffield supporting a rescue bid to rescue the games?”

A response from committee chair Coun Martin Smith said: “The British government has told Commonwealth Games organisers that the UK will not step in to rescue the event after the Gold Coast withdrew its bid for the 2026 event.

“Substantial UK government support allowed Birmingham to step in to deliver the 2022 Games and this funding is not being made available again for 2026.