A woman who has stage four skin cancer is calling for Sheffield to be a ‘sun safe city’.

Speaking from the public gallery during a public questions session at a meeting of Sheffield City Council yesterday (July 17), a woman called Charlotte said she has stage four melanoma and cancer has now spread to her brain. She said that she wants to raise awareness about skin cancer.

Charlotte said that, as the Outdoor City, Sheffield has a responsibility to encourage people to prevent skin cancer, explaining: “The vast majority is preventable by reducing exposure to UV light.”

She asked the council to press organisers of outdoor events in Sheffield to provide free skin protection and to campaign to end VAT on sunscreen, which should not be regarded as a beauty product. She also asked if the council provides skin protection for its outdoor workers.

A woman who has skin cancer has urged Sheffield City Council to take action on becoming a 'sun safe city'. Picture: LDRS

Charlotte said the council could use its social media outlets to send out warnings about the risks of skin cancer and sun exposure and to raise awareness about the dangers of sunbeds.

She urged anyone listening to her to get a doctor to check any change in their skin or moles that are changing shape and growing.

Council leader Tom Hunt thanked Charlotte for using her experience to help others, adding: “Your advice today will help to save lives.”

Coun Hunt said that he would talk to council officers and the public health team about what actions the authority can take and how sun safe messaging can be spread through information and marketing. He said that schools would be included.

According to Cancer Research UK, there are 17,537 new cases of melanoma skin cancer each year across the country, causing 2,341 deaths. The charity also said more than four out of five cases (86 per cent) are preventable.