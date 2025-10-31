Call for Sheffield Council to oppose NHS cut to IVF fertility treatment

Coun Laura McClean, who chairs the South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire joint health overview and scrutiny committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Sheffield councillors are being urged to oppose a proposed NHS cut to IVF fertility treatment for couples in the region.

A motion opposing the proposal to make savings by halving the number of cycles offered in the South Yorkshire region from two to one will be considered next Wednesday (November 5) at a full meeting of Sheffield City Council.

Councillors in Doncaster are among those who have already opposed the plan.

Of the 1,706 people who responded to a public consultation, 82% wanted two cycles to continue and 96% said that those who are already in the process should be allowed to continue with their second cycle.

The reasons for opposing the change include the right to parenthood, the harmful psychological impact it could cause and the financial hardship involved in seeking private treatment.

The motion is being proposed by Coun Laura McClean, who is chair of South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, and seconded by her Labour colleague Coun Elle Dodd.

Objections

The motion points out: “South Yorkshire’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) is considering cutting NHS-funded IVF treatment for women under 40 from two cycles to one.

“This proposal comes despite 82% of 1,700 consultation respondents calling for no reduction.”

The motion states: “The South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (JHOSC), including Sheffield’s representative, has raised strong objections, questioning both the public health rationale and the lack of robust cost justification.”

It adds: “Infertility is recognised by the World Health Organization as a medical condition, not a lifestyle issue.

Underfunded

“Clinical data shows that for under 40-year-olds, around 29% succeed after the first cycle and a further 30–45% after the second, meaning an extra 2.5 births per 10 couples if a second cycle is offered, and also that a second cycle is more cost effective than the first cycle.

“Women’s health services, particularly fertility care, are historically underfunded and under-researched. As acknowledged by the NHS, many women are unaware of fertility issues until after a year of trying to conceive, and conditions often linked to infertility, such as endometriosis, take an average of nine years to diagnose.”

It adds that, with the national average age of childbirth rising into the 30s, “timely, affordable and adequate access to IVF is more critical than ever.”

Minimal

The motion argues that “proposed savings, estimated at approximately £150,000 per year across a £2 billion budget (less than 0.05%), are minimal”.

It points out that savings may be wiped out by the cost of mental health services for any affected individual and family members.

The motion argues that reducing access “would deepen health inequalities, with those unable to pay privately losing their only realistic chance of having a child, while wealthier families could still proceed – risking making fertility dependent on income rather than clinical need.

“Limiting NHS IVF access also risks driving Sheffield residents abroad for unregulated treatment, with potential health consequences.”

It adds that “every resident, regardless of income, should have a fair chance to start a family”.

If passed, the council would write outlining its objections to the ICB chair and chief executive plus Sheffield MPs, the South Yorkshire Mayor and the committee that Coun McClean chairs.

The SYICB board had been due to make its decision at its next meeting, also on November 5, but this has now been delayed until an extraordinary meeting scheduled for December 3.