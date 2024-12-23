Call for rent caps in Sheffield as costs rise by “outrageous” 8%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield councillor has spoken out about the city’s “broken” housing market, pointing to an 8% increase in private home rents.

Meanwhile, the number of homeless people in the city continues to rise and government figures show that there was no affordable housing built in Sheffield in 2023/24.

Coun Minesh Parekh has pointed out statistics recently released by the government Office for National Statistics (ONS), showing that rents in Sheffield increased by 8 per cent in the 12 months to November 2024.

The average monthly rent in Sheffield reached £868 for the first time, the figures show.

Sheffield councillor Minesh Parekh, who is calling for powers for local authorities to impose rent caps. Picture: Sheffield Labour

Since November 2015, Sheffield rents have on average risen by 39.8%, with 25.6% coming since November 2021 and the onset of the cost-of-living crisis.

Government figures also show that no construction of affordable housing was begun in Sheffield in 2023-4. However, Esh Construction recently announced an £18.9 million zero-gas affordable housing development at Newstead in south-east Sheffield.

Unsustainable

This will deliver 36 apartments and 41 houses on behalf of the council, backed by £1.3 million funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. The project will be completed by summer 2026.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has welcomed new funding to combat homelessness in the region. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Coun Parekh called for the government to give elected mayors and local authorities the power to introduce rent controls. He said: “Renting in Sheffield is brutal. In the time since I graduated, rents have risen by almost 40% – an outrageous and unsustainable rate.

“Local politicians have too few powers to restrain unscrupulous landlords and our broken housing market. I urge the government to give mayors and local councils the powers to implement rent caps.”

In the 12 months to November 2024, Sheffield rents rose at a rate far higher than the Yorkshire and the Humber average (5.7%), ONS figures show. Across South Yorkshire, Doncaster saw rents increase by 6.5%, Rotherham by 7.7%, and Barnsley came out highest at 8.7%.

As well as rent price increases, the ONS also reported that UK house prices rose by 3.4 per cent to an average of £292,000 in the 12 months to October, up from 2.8 per cent in the previous month, and continuing the expansion seen since the spring.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has welcomed the announcement from the government that local authorities in South Yorkshire will be given an additional £13 million to spend on reducing and preventing homelessness and rough sleeping.

Mission

The Mayor said: “My mission is to make South Yorkshire a happier, healthier and safer place for everyone, but that goal is all too far away from those members of our community who simply need the basics of a good life – safe and secure housing is the very least people deserve.

“And yet there are still far too many people in South Yorkshire whose lives are blighted by homelessness and rough sleeping.

“Thanks to this increased investment from Government, Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster councils will be able to intervene earlier, to stop people from becoming homeless in the first place.

“There will be more resources to support vulnerable people back into secure housing and reduce the need for temporary accommodation that can create instability for people and families.

“I will work with all four local authorities, other key partners and the Government to find long-term, practical measures and policies that will allow us to respond both quickly and effectively, to put an end to the misery caused by homelessness and rough sleeping.”

The additional £13m for 2025-26 means £7,169,156 will go to Sheffield City Council, £3,425,878 to Doncaster, £1,750,836 to Rotherham and £1,056,369 to Barnsley.