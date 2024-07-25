Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Sheffield neighbourhood have called for measures to slow down traffic on streets where children play.

Ian Drayton, who lives on Osgathorpe Drive in Pitsmoor, spoke to present a petition signed by 31 neighbours to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee on July 24.

He said that a new housing development has been built on land behind his road. “It’s an excellent development with a very mixed community and kids playing out on the street,” he said.

Mr Drayton said that there had been speed bumps on the land where the development was built, which was previously an old people’s home. Residents had asked for them to be reinstated but were told that is not possible because they were on private land.

“What we’re concerned about is there’s going to be more traffic there,” he said. “There’s an increase in the number of children playing in the street.

“There’s a blind corner when you come round to that estate that has not been taken into account.” He asked if any traffic risk assessments had been done ib relation to the building of the new houses.

Responsibility

Committee chair Coun Ben Miskell replied that conditions attached to the planning permission granted by the council for the estate stated that all five roads should be up to highway standards and adopted by the council. There are still some minor signage issues so they have not yet been adopted, he said.

Any roads that are unadopted are not publicly maintained, so the council has no obligation to do repairs. The responsibility and cost fall to home owners.

Coun Miskell said that many councillors express frustration about similar issues elsewhere. He has asked council officers to look into the situation.

He said that traffic-calming measures to slow down vehicles had not formed part of the planning permission for the estate.

There is a council process of scoring such requests to ensure that the most pressing cases are dealt with first as funding is limited.

Coun Miskell suggested that Mr Drayton could talk to neigbours about funding traffic-calming measures which could be integrated into the highway once the roads are adopted.