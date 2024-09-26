Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The issue of mental health in the workplace is being highlighted by Sheffield councillors.

A motion to a meeting of Sheffield City Council next Wednesday (October 2) says that the issue is the focus of World Mental Health Day on October 10. The motion is being presented by Couns Craig Gamble Pugh and Alison Norris.

It says that an estimated one in six people in England report a common mental health problem, such as anxiety or depression, in any given week. A total of 10 million people – 8.5 million adults and 1.5 million children and young people – in England now require support for their mental health, it adds.

The motion says the council “believes it is vital to address mental health issues in the workplace, which can affect wellbeing and morale so we can develop our workforce and deliver high-quality services and support”.

It says: “We need to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and create cultures where all workers can thrive”. The motion also applauds the nurses, mental health support workers, volunteers, self-help and VCF groups working in this field across the city.

The motion states that trade union representatives have “a vital role in addressing mental health problems in the workplace by raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing issues and offering support to people experiencing poor mental health, representing members on workplace issues, and negotiating appropriate workplace policies and procedures”.

It praises the council’s online Workplace Wellbeing resource as “a great first step” that provides “a valuable toolkit signposting staff to appropriate support when required”.

Legislative changes to end fire and rehire and ban exploitative zero-hour contracts will make work more family-friendly and help to ensure good mental health at work, the motion states.

It welcomes both the council’s new All-Age Emotional and Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy, which has been created in collaboration with people with lived experience of mental health issues, and government plans to ensure every school student has access to a specialist mental health professional.

If passed, the motion will commit the council to ensure mental and emotional health and wellbeing are valued the same as physical health, proactively promote mental wellness, resilience and illness prevention and explore further family-friendly policies and improve work/life balance.