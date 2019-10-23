Bend: Councillors had concerns over sight restrictions on Keresforth Hall Road

The aim had been to use a large house, set in grounds off Keresforth Hall Road as a venue for events such as wedding celebrations – a change of use which needs planning permission – and also to install a ten vehicle car park in the grounds.Karen Neville, who moved in around 18 months ago, told councillors on Barnsley Council’s planning board the house had been undergoing extensive renovation and the objective was to use it as a base for a business, which would be restricted to no more than 12 events each month.The car park would help to keep vehicles off surrounding streets, she said, and extensive consultations had been carried out with neighbours to try to address concerns, with no more than two Sunday events each month and a curfew of 7pm.“We listened to concerns and how our plans will manage those concerns,” she said, “We have left meetings really positive and people have been reassured.”But neighbour Philip Thompson told the meeting the access to the house was too close to a blind bend to be safe for visitors turning in and out of the venue, despite the assurance that wardens would be used to monitor those coming and going.“There have been five serious incidents in the 30 years I have lived there,” he said.The entrance to the property was “seriously substandard” for its intended use, he said.Councillors were told the council’s own officials recognised the proposals were “sensitive” but they had taken into account the fact event numbers would be limited and restricted to a 7pm deadline.Coun Dave Griffin suggested the application should be rejected and it was turned down on the grounds of highways issues, parking and that it would bring a business into a residential area.Coun Caroline Makinson said it would be impossible to impose restrictions on numbers of events and said: “It could become a lot busier and chaotic with traffic.”