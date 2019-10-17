Boris Johnson confirms UK and EU have agreed Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK and the EU have agreed a ‘great new Brexit deal’.
Reports in Brussels claim that the deal was secured at 10.30am.
Shortly after the Prime Minister said: "We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."
Jean Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, said: "Where there is a will, there is a deal, we have one!"
"It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that European Commission endorses this deal."
