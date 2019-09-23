Better buses: How would you improve bus journeys?
If you could improve buses, what would be on your wish list?
Stagecoach, one of the leading bus operators, has put together nine ideas which it believes would improve journeys for passengers.
Its suggestions are part of a public consultation on buses and you can have your say at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCVNLH6
Faster bus journeys
This could be achieved through a combination of improving junctions which are hotspots for congestion, giving buses more priority, increasing traffic enforcement and focusing on contactless and other off-bus payments to speed up boarding
A better experience for passengers
On-bus improvements including next stop announcements, Wi-Fi, USB charging ports and nicer seats
Improved bus stops
Better bus stops and shelters which are clean and have information
Simplified fares and price capping
Clearer single fares and price capping for day and weekly tickets, on-board contactless and Apple/Android payment technology and online purchase options
Reduced travel costs
Low fares for job seekers, apprentices, students and 16-18 and 18-22 groups.
Independent voice for passengers
Greater representation for passengers with independent watchdog Transport Focus and local councillors to join the Bus Partnership
Improved services for isolated communities
Stagecoach says it wants to work together to deliver innovative solutions
Greener fleets
Operators investing in new buses including ultra-low or zero emission vehicles
Working with local councils
Stagecoach wants stable local authority funding and a re-assessment of the current network for improved access to employment, key economic centres and Doncaster Sheffield Airport