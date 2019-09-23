Better buses: How would you improve bus journeys?

If you could improve buses, what would be on your wish list?

By Lucy Ashton
Monday, 23rd September 2019

Stagecoach, one of the leading bus operators, has put together nine ideas which it believes would improve journeys for passengers.

Faster bus journeys

This could be achieved through a combination of improving junctions which are hotspots for congestion, giving buses more priority, increasing traffic enforcement and focusing on contactless and other off-bus payments to speed up boarding

A better experience for passengers

On-bus improvements including next stop announcements, Wi-Fi, USB charging ports and nicer seats

Improved bus stops

Better bus stops and shelters which are clean and have information

Simplified fares and price capping

Clearer single fares and price capping for day and weekly tickets, on-board contactless and Apple/Android payment technology and online purchase options

Reduced travel costs

Low fares for job seekers, apprentices, students and 16-18 and 18-22 groups.

Independent voice for passengers

Greater representation for passengers with independent watchdog Transport Focus and local councillors to join the Bus Partnership

Improved services for isolated communities

Stagecoach says it wants to work together to deliver innovative solutions

Greener fleets

Operators investing in new buses including ultra-low or zero emission vehicles

Working with local councils

Stagecoach wants stable local authority funding and a re-assessment of the current network for improved access to employment, key economic centres and Doncaster Sheffield Airport