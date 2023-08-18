Barnsley reveals plan to celebrate Lioness Beth England after World Cup final

Barnsley Council plans to discuss a formal celebration of the town’s own Lioness after the World Cup final.

Beth England

Bethany England, the European Champion England national who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, grew up in Barnsley and the council is planning on honouring her achievements following Sunday’s World Cup final, the Local Democracy Service has been told.

Ms England (29) started her football journey in Barnsley – at Junior Tykes F.C. – where she first played with boys at age six

She then went on to join Sheffield United’s academy and then kicked off her professional career at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

In 2016, she joined Chelsea before Tottenham paid £250,000 for her earlier this year.

She has been an English national since 2019.

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton, Leader of Barnsley Council, told the Local Democracy Service that they want to reach out to Ms England, “a fantastic role model”, after the tournament.

He said: “We wish Bethany England and the rest of the England women’s football team the very best of luck ahead of the World Cup final against Spain on Sunday morning. After their historic triumph in the Euros last summer, we’re hoping for more success from the Lionesses by bringing the World Cup home.

“We want to make Barnsley the place of possibilities and what could be more inspirational to our children and young people than being the home of a World Cup winner?