Barnsley Council’s cabinet agrees extra £1m funding for new pavilion at Parkside

The cash will fund the construction of a new pavilion "in compensation for loss of facilities at Rockingham Sports ground due to the development of land identified in the local plan and the construction of the new Hermes facility".

As part of the Hoyland Masterplan, which will see 1,116 new homes, a new primary school, and the Hermes Hub which is under construction, the sporting facilities at Rockingham will be relocated.

Barnsley Council's cabinet approved £1.16m of capital funding to develop a new sports facility at Parkside in February.

An additional £1m has been approved by Barnsley Council's cabinet, to fund the construction of a new pavilion at Parkside in Hoyland.

The report, approved by cabinet at their meeting today (March 23) states: "The Council owns the freehold interest in the Rockingham Sports Ground.

"The site is currently leased to the Forge Community Partnership (Forge) by way of a 25-year lease from the 1st April 2010."

The report adds that the original proposal also included a bid of £700,000 to the football foundation to progress the installation of an artificial grass football pitch at the site.

There is now an opportunity to bid for additional funding up to £1m, but to accommodate the "increased usage" of the artificial pitch, "thereis a requirement to progress phase two of the development earlier than planned in order to increase the size of the changing and other facilities at the site.

"These additional works are estimated to cost in the region of £1.000M. It is proposed to fund these works via the use of S106 monies generated from the wider development planned in Hoyland," adds the report.

It states that the market value of the sports ground may be "insufficient" to fund the replacement facilities proposed at Parkside, which is a "major risk".

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transport, said: "It is important to note that the council has been working with the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation, the developer and the Forge Community Partnership throughout this process.

"All of the current sporting activities will be relocated, and we're committed to developing the new facility for future use.

"Long-term, this will provide a much-improved facility and better recreational offer for the community.

"The new, energy-efficient building will also allow for much wider community use and create a sustainable facility for the future.

"We see this as a positive step in providing a real community asset that will be used for a range of sports and include health initiatives such as cardio rehabilitation.

"It will be much more than a sports club and will benefit the wider community for many years to come.

"We understand the impact of developments in our communities. The masterplans we have in place make sure we can secure these improvements in the local area while also providing the vital jobs and houses we need.