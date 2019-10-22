The banned list: Why people have been barred from Sheffield libraries and leisure centres

Sheffield Central Library

Sixteen people were barred from libraries and another 39 were thrown out of council-run leisure centres over the past five years. One three occasions, the police were called.

The bad behaviour ranged from fighting to using library computers inappropriately and both customers and staff have been abused.

A group of eight people were banned all in one go from IceSheffield for anti social behaviour while two people were ejected from Graves Leisure Centre for fighting in the gym.

The most unusual incident was a parent at Graves who made “constant false allegations towards members of staff and that staff members were rude and causing safeguarding concerns to their child. There was also defamation of character with a senior manager at the site.”

Libraries had 13 cases of disruptive behaviour – one which ended with the police being called – and three people using computers inappropriately.

The details were unearthed in a Freedom of Information Request and council bosses say barring people is a last resort.

Coun Mary Lea, Cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “Whether it’s leisure centres, libraries or any other buildings, the safety and wellbeing of staff and customers is a priority.

“Regardless if facilities are run by the council or our partners, staff are trained to deal with challenging situations, and banning people from our premises for unacceptable behaviour is always a last resort.”

The banned list

Libraries

Central – four disruptive behaviour/verbal abuse and one inappropriate use of a computer

Stocksbridge – three disruptive behaviour/verbal abuse

Crystal Peaks – two disruptive behaviour, one which required the police to attend

Firth Park – two disruptive behaviour/verbal abuse

Highfield – one disruptive behaviour/verbal abuse

Woodseats – one inappropriate use of a computer

Manor – one inappropriate use of a computer

Upperthorpe (while council run) – one disruptive behaviour/verbal abuse

Leisure centres

Concord – one antisocial behaviour, two fraudulent membership useage and inappropriate behaviour, one incident where police were called.

EISS – one antisocial behaviour

IceSheffield – one antisocial behaviour, eight in a group banned for antisocial behaviour

Hillsborough Leisure Centre – Two inappropriate behaviour and theft, one incident where police were called, one aggressive behaviour towards a member of staff

Ponds Forge – one customer being assaulted

Heeley pool – one antisocial behaviour

Graves Health and Leisure Centre – one threatening and aggressive behaviour, two constant antisocial behaviour, rudeness and swearing at customers and two incidents of fighting in the gym, one incident of constant false allegations towards members of staff and that staff members were rude and causing safeguarding concerns to their child. There was also defamation of character with a senior manager at the site

Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre – one swearing, aggressive and threatening behaviour to other customers

Zest – nine violent and aggressive behaviour towards staff