Assurance of action over fears that Sheffield burial sites are running out

Mahmood Hussain from South Yorkshire Muslim Bereavement Trust asked a meeting of Sheffield City Council (March 6) what is happening about a planned comprehensive review of the council’s burial strategy, including the special requirements of minority religious groups.

He said there is a depletion of available sites, in particular at Shiregreen and City Road cemeteries. Mr Hussain asked what revenue and capital allocations have been set aside for advancing the bereavement strategy.

Mr Hussain said: “As they say in Yorkshire, the proof is in the pudding.”

Sheffield is running out of burial sites in its cemeteries, city councillors have been told. Picture: LDRS

He added that a recent incidence of water retention affecting Shiregreen Cemetery had made the local community “very, very anxious”.

Coun Richard Williams, chair of the council’s communities, parks and leisure strategy committee, which is responsible for burial sites, replied. He said: “If we do nothing, there is going to be a long-term issue of capacity.

Constructive

That’s not just for Sheffield but a lot of core cities. It’s happening all over the nation. But we’re not going to do that.”

Abid Hussain of South Yorkshire Muslim Bereavement Trust, who is concerned at the lack of city burial sites. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Coun Williams said that meetings held with Mr Hussain’s group have been “incredibly constructive” in helping to find a way forward.

He said the bereavement strategy aims to find out what the people of Sheffield want from bereavement services. the results should be available for discussion by September.

An online survey can be found on the council website here: https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/bereavement-and-coronial-services/surveys/burial-strategy-2024

He said potential sites are being investigated and part of the service budget is earmarked to cover the cost of initial work. “To answer your question directly, as and when we find plots that are suitable, we will then go and seek capital funding.

Reassured

“I’ve been assured that it’s a note on capital funds that this will be happening, so it’s there. I can’t give you exact figures but it’s there.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this can has been kicked down the road for far too long.