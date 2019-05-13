Apartments planned for one of Sheffield’s most historic squares

Apartments could be created in Sheffield’s only Georgian Square which has seen political meetings and congregations dating back 240 years.

Developers are hoping to convert offices at 8 Paradise Square, a Grade II* listed Georgian era house,into four apartments.

The building is part of a terrace of five houses and was first listed in 1952.

AXIS Architecture, on behalf of developers, say in a planning application: “The original building dates back to its construction as a dwelling in around 1771, and whilst it is now vacant, the most recent use of the building was offices.

“The building forms part of Paradise Square, Sheffield’s only Georgian Square, constructed by Thomas and Nicholas Broadbent between 1736 and 1790.

“Previously an important square within Sheffield’s city centre, it was host to numerous assemblies, political meetings and congregations.

“Notably, a memorial plaque to John Wesley, founder of the Methodist movement, commemorates July 15th 1779, on which day he preached within Paradise Square.”

While the Anglican Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul is the earliest building in the city centre conservation area, there are no post-medieval buildings earlier than the 1730s townhouses on Paradise Square.

Axis Architecture adds: “All buildings in the square are Grade II* listed, complemented by the square’s strong historic character composed of stone setts, Yorkstone paving and kerbs.

“The buildings within Paradise Square are all of a complementary design, creating a pleasant and homogenous streetscape.

“There are several recurrent themes. Generally, the properties are three storeys above ground level, with brick elevations, sash windows, ashlar and brick dressings and slate roofs.

“Additional details include panelled blue painted doors, cast-metal downpipes, dentilled eaves and ramped coped parapets.”

Although Paradise Square’s use as a car park has had a “negative impact” on its character, it’s hoped this may be improved as part of Sheffield Council’s future strategies.

The planning application can be viewed here

https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=POXJDZNYM2I00