Apartments could be built in grounds of landmark Sheffield hotel

Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa. Picture Scott Merrylees

Vine Hotels, which owns Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel, wants to build a “sensitively designed development” of 36 apartments with parking in the grounds.

The 20th century banqueting suite would be demolished and replaced by a new residential block. Vacant stable buildings would be refurbished to create single family dwellings while garages and outbuildings would be cleared to make way for two apartment blocks set in the historic garden.

But dozens of residents have complained, saying the development would destroy the heritage of the area and create too much traffic.

One resident said: “This is a close-knit community that has a deep and personal connection to the heritage of the area.

“Going ahead with this proposal would threaten and undermine all that makes Nether Edge the wonderful community it is – the history, the beautiful old buildings, the wildlife that has found a haven amongst the greenery of these old buildings and streets.

“To threaten that would be equivalent to twisting the knife further into a community who are still licking their wounds after the constant threats to its’ beautiful old street trees.

“This would further add to the animosity between the community and council, whose relationship is currently on a knife edge.

“It is not the place for urbanisation and modernisation on this scale. An alternative solution can and must be found.”

Another resident said: “The junction of Cherry Tree Road, St Andrew’s Road and Kenwood Road is already extremely dangerous due to the bending nature of Cherry Tree Road in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The proposed entrance can only double or treble the present danger. It is difficult to envisage how normal traffic signalling can possibly work with this proposal. It will be extremely difficult for cars, delivery vans and all the extra traffic that this proposal will bring to the area, to navigate safely.”

Franklin Ellis Architects say the plans respect the historic and listed setting.

“The vision is to create three low-rise apartment buildings as contemporary styled pavilions set in the landscape, sharing in the beautiful setting of the Kenwood Hall and helping to re-establish the historic landscaping.

“The buildings will preserve the form of the historic garden. The existing hotel use will be safeguarded, and will not be affected operationally by the proposals.

“The hotel grounds require maintenance and management, and large parts of the grounds are not used by the hotel guests.

“The proposed new-build has been carefully considered in order to minimise the impact on the existing trees and landscape.”

The site includes five buildings of historic interest and a listed entrance lodge. The grounds are identified as an Historic Park and fall within Nether Edge conservation area.

Planning officers are still considering the application, which can be viewed here.