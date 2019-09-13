Anti Brexit protesters welcome Boris Johnson outside Magna before Rotherham visit
Anti Brexit protesters will welcome Boris Johnson outside Magna in Rotherham with the Prime Minister due to give a speech at the Convention of the North.
The Prime Minister is due to speak in front of northerh political and business leaders at the Convention of the North with NP11 conference held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre.
Anti Brexit protesters have lined the streets outside the centre armed with EU flags to meet the Prime Minister.
The protest has been called by Rotherham Stand Up To Racism supported by Rotherham TUC.
A statement on Facebook read: “It is imperative that whether we voted leave or remain, we come together as an anti-racist movement that seeks to unite people against the rise of racism and poses a serious challenge to Johnson’s agenda of importing Trumpism.
“We stand in solidarity with all those who find themselves targets of Trump and Johnson’s racism, and stress the need for every instance of racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism to be challenged.
“We call on all trade unionists and anti-racism activists from across South Yorkshire to join us at Magna in Rotherham on 13th September to protest against the bigot Boris Johnson.”
The Conference of the North event will bring together council leaders, mayors and other senior politicians from across the North of England.
However, the pro-Leave Yorkshire Brexit Action Group has called on supporters to organise a counter demonstration against Mr Johnson’s visit.
A Facebook post said: “Get down there, show him your support.
“Let's show our support for Brexit and get down there.
“Let’s show these Remoaners we want it more than they do.”
Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: "I’m delighted that the Sheffield City Region is hosting this significant event, and I look forward to welcoming delegates to South Yorkshire on 13 September.
"Our country stands at a time of great change, which presents both challenges and opportunities.
"By working together across the North, maximising collaboration between the public and private sectors and bridging the political divide, we can make the North’s case on a national and international level, power our economy and narrow the inequality gap that persists within the UK.”
The Prime Minister is visiting South Yorkshire after northern politicians made a joint call for more help in their regions from his government.