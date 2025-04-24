Ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions in thousands of Sheffield homes

Sheffield councillors have been discussing how to cut carbon emissions in the city's housing stock

Plans to significantly cut carbon emissions in Sheffield homes as part of the city’s ambition to hit net zero emissions by 2030 have been outlined to councillors.

Nathan Robinson, Sheffield City Council’s housing decarbonisation manager, told the housing policy committee today (April 24) that council staff have drawn up a 13-point decarbonisation plan, covering the public and private housing sectors.

One key aim is for all council homes to reach an energy rating of C by 2030, he said.

There are three ongoing government-funded projects to deliver energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions. They include £3.4m for work on around 221 poorly-insulated private sector homes of low-income families to improve their energy efficiency and make them warmer and cheaper to run.

Another £3.4m-funded project focuses on 1,478 council homes, paying for insulation and air source heat pumps to replace gas or other fossil fuel heating systems. It may also include installing solar PV panels.

Other schemes in the plan involve pilot or demonstrator projects to show what might be achieved by introducing changes. They include trialling solar PV, ground source heat pumps, infra-red heating and smart monitoring technologies.

Capacity

Northern Powergrid is looking at ways to improve its infrastructure to cope with increased demand as more people adopt air source heat pump heating systems and cars that need electrical charging.

Coun Alison Norris asked about two extra members of staff being taken on. Mr Robinson replied that his team are working at capacity and they want to deliver more results at a faster pace.

Coun Penny Baker spoke about a demonstrator project showing the benefits of retrofitting homes. Mr Robinson said that the aim is to show that good insulation, removing fossil fuel heating and installing solar PV panels all have a range of benefits.

“It would be a demonstrator to prove that it works, that it’s economically viable in terms of delivery for the household and it can be an engagement piece in terms of demonstrating to other tenants and residents that it does work; it allays some of the myths and fears around retrofitting.”

Coun Baker said it will also provide information for people living in private homes who have no idea how to go about retrofitting, which refers to improving systems on existing homes.

Coun Mike Chaplin said: “It’s really good to see this on the agenda when governments on the other side of the Atlantic are in denial about climate change and we know that our housing stock is a key contributor at the moment to carbon emissions.”

Expensive

Coun Paul Turpin said it is an excellent report with a great range of initiatives but too much focus on clean energy generation. “I don’t think it’s right to put an expensive air source heat pump on an individual home when we’ve got so many homes to improve.”

He said that whole-life carbon costs of systems need to be taken into account.

“Also, you could be looking at £20,000 if you’re putting in the device and improving the heating system as well, which you could really well insulate a few homes for that.”

Mr Robinson said that his team absolutely takes that approach, known as fabric first, with the council’s housing stock. They are delivering loft insulation at scale, he added.

Head of housing investment and maintenance Dean Butterworth added that in future the council will have consider investing its own money on schemes, rather than outside funding. “We want to be able to demonstrate to yourselves that every £1 we are investing in our stock has the right payback for the right reason.”