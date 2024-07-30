Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Only 55 per cent of children in Rotherham have access to dental care, a “dire” situation that has got worse since the pandemic.

The shocking statistic was referred to by Coun Taiba Yasseen at a meeting of Rotherham Council’s health select commission last week (July 25). She said: “Some of the awful stats are we have a dire situation on access to dental care, particularly for children in the borough.

“Recent figures around dental care show only 55 per cent of children in the borough are accessing dental care. We know this is an issue that isn’t going away, it’s clearly got worse since the pandemic.

“We know that Covid had a huge implication because they shut down our services. That is still carrying on.”

Coun Yasseen said it is unfortunate that an oral health review conducted by the commission 19 months ago, which she chaired, has not been acted upon. An update to the commission said this was “due to unforeseen circumstances and external impacts beyond the council’s control”, although it did not outline what these were.

A report to the meeting recommended a prevention-first approach to oral health, “given that by the time a child or young adult comes to the dentist for extractions due to tooth decay, this is remedial action that comes far too late”.

It also recommended actions that develop good oral hygiene habits for school-age children, such as toothbrushing clubs. Work has already started on introducing these to borough schools.

Hygiene

Oral health and hygiene programmes should encompass everyone in Rotherham, the report added.

A dental recovery plan for Rotherham, launched in February, prioritised the following areas:

Promoting prevention initiatives in family hubs to improve the oral health of pregnant mums, and guidance for parents on children’s oral health.

Support for early years settings to incorporate oral hygiene routines.

Mobile dental teams deployed in schools in under-served areas to provide advice and deliver fluoride varnish (a gel for teeth that helps to prevent tooth decay).

Consultations over introducing fluoride to water.

A crisis in NHS dentistry around the country has resulted in people struggling to find a surgery to sign up to.