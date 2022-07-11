A recent public consultation event heard angry residents and businesses raise concerns that the scheme which has blocked off some roads to traffic in Crookes and Walkley, warn of concerns that the measures would obstruct emergency vehicles, risk closing businesses, and that it had prevented pensioners being able to safely access church events, while adding to traffic on some roads.

However, two mums who support the scheme have today explained why they are backing the scheme – and feel it is helpful for their families.

Planters blocking a road in Crookes

Mum of two Magdalene Lake says she thinks it is an improvement.

Crossing at Heavygate Road

She said: “My children are 12 and nine years old and are at the age where they are walking around the local area by themselves. My nine-year-old is just beginning to do so, and the new crossing across Heavygate Road means that she can now go to Walkley shops by herself without having to go with an adult, as it is so much safer.

“I know of several children who are delighted that they can cross the other way to get to the park safely. The traffic on my road, Heavygate Avenue has reduced and is much slower since the introduction of the one way system a few weeks ago. This means that the children are playing on their bikes along the crescent and using the green to play with a ball.

Supporters of a controversial ‘active neighbourhood’ scheme in Sheffield say the project is making their children safer. PIctured is a child on a newly installed crossing on Heavygate Road, Crookes.

“The measures to restrict and slow down traffic, as well as provide crossings, mean that the children can travel more safely and can walk along their local streets without constantly being in fear. It also means that their parents have more freedom because they can allow their children to be independent and not ferry them around in the car quite so much.”

Jacque Ryan is a mum of two in Crookes – and she is also supporting the measures. She says she feels safer with roads blocked near her home.

She said: “I have two young children and walking with the double pushchair feels much safer in Walkley especially, where the roads are double parked with cars across both pavements so I have to walk in the road – our double pushchair is the same width as a wheelchair. The one way traffic really makes an impact.

“The new crossing at Heavygate makes it so much safer for our toddler to walk to childcare too. I do cycle, but the main benefit of the scheme will be for people wanting to walk.”

Kiri Smith, a grandmother, added: “Nobody is attempting to ban all cars, but people's health and safety need to be prioritised over individual freedom to drive through unsuitable roads as a short cut.”

Residents at the recent meeting at St Vincent’s Church accused the council of failing to consult properly with residents before starting to implement the scheme, with one woman accused the council of starting its ‘experiment’ without the consent of the people involved in the experiment.

“It is clear it is not a good idea and is causing people distress,” she said.

Another warned it was causing more traffic on Crookesmoor Road.