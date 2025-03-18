Action to cut delays in Sheffield children getting vital assessment of special educational needs

Sheffield City Council is putting plans in place to deal with delays to assessments of children with special educational needs. Picture: LDRS

A shortage of key experts is one of the issues that is causing delays in Sheffield children getting help with their special educational needs.

The number of Education Health and Care (EHCP) plans being completed on children who need additional support within a required deadline of 20 weeks has dropped significantly in recent months, Sheffield councillors have been told.

A progress monitoring report presented to members of the city council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (March 17) said Sheffield had higher levels of compliance than other major English cities in 2023. However, “performance has declined markedly in the latter half of 2024 continuing the downward trend into 2025”.

Performance levels hit as low as 35% last year but a plan is in place to increase this to 50% completed within the deadline within a space of two months.

The report said: “Nationally, the demand for Education, Health, and Care Needs Assessments (EHCNAs) has risen. Locally, it has remained exceptionally high, with 2024 seeing an unprecedented increase, surpassing previous years.

“This sustained demand has placed significant pressure on education, health and care services, particularly on the Educational Psychology Service (EPS), which plays a critical role in every assessment.”

Unprecedented

The report said there has been “an unprecedented increase in parental requests, with 60% of EHCNAs initiated by parents”.

A national shortage of educational psychologists is making recruitment into the role difficult.

An action plan to cut delays is being overseen by council director of education and skills Pat Butterell and should see results in the next quarter, councillors heard.

This includes increasing the capacity for assessments and prioritising the children with the most urgent needs, giving immediate support while they are waiting for the outcome of their formal assessment.

Locum educational psychologists have been brought in to assist with assessments and part-time staff are offered overtime to work more.

The council is working alongside other services to help ensure that fewer children require specialist provision through looking at earlier intervention options. There are also efforts being made to ensure that parents feel supported and informed through the process.

A weekly assessment also takes place of all cases experiencing delays to see what can be done.