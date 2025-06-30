Action promised on Sheffield park that families fear to use because “it has been taken over by drug users”

A Google Maps view of Denholme Close park, which has been described to Sheffield City Council by residents as overgrown, covered in graffiti and attracting drug users

A clean-up operation has been promised for a Sheffield park that has been taken over by drug-users and graffiti and has become overgrown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A petition from residents living in the Verdon Street/Brunswick Road area of Burngreave prompted a promise of action by Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee today (June 30). Six people signed the petition, calling for the construction of a new community park.

The petition said: “Currently our children have no safe or designated space to play and are often seen playing on roads, which poses serious safety risks due to vehicle traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A well-designed park would not only ensure the safety of our children but also promote healthy physical activity, social interaction and a sense of community. This would benefit families, youth and elderly residents alike.

“We urge you to consider this request and take the necessary steps to allocate land and resources for the development of a safe, accessible and child-friendly park in our locality.”

The petition added: “You may say that there is already a park on Denholme Close. Unfortunately this park has been taken over by drug users, graffiti painting on all equipment, overgrown grass, bushes and trees, which makes it not safe to play in and have fun.

Vandalism

“We have had to travel to parks on the other side of Sheffield for our children to have fun and exercise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A written response from the committee said: “We acknowledge the challenges you’ve highlighted regarding the current condition of the park at Denholme Close. The issues of anti-social behaviour, drug use, vandalism and overgrown vegetation are serious and understandably deter families from using the space as intended.

“Unfortunately, due to financial constraints and competing priorities across the city, the council is not able to fund the development of a new play facility in the area at this time. However, we are committed to ensuring that existing spaces are safe, welcoming and accessible for all residents.”

The committee promised to prioritise working with local community groups to explore opportunities for community-led improvements and stewardship of the park.

It said it would also engage with South Yorkshire Police and community safety officers to increase their visibility and presence in the area to help deter anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overgrown vegetation will be dealt with and damaged equipment repaired wherever possible.

External funding opportunities and partnerships will be looked at that could support future improvements to local green spaces.

The committee said: “We are committed to working with you to make Denholme Close a safer and more enjoyable space for children and families. Your voices are important and we encourage continued dialogue with your local councillors and neighbourhood officers as we move forward.”