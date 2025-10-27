A good job is good for your health, says Sheffield expert

Ruth Granger, public health consultant in Sheffield Health and Wellbeing Board meeting

Having a good quality job is good for your health, according to a city expert.

The links between health, education and job skills were discussed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development, skills and culture policy committee last Thursday (October 23).

Ruth Granger, public health consultant, said that the government is targeting an 80% employment rate but Sheffield’s stands at 73.1%.

She said that 34% of people in Sheffield are not actively seeking employment, as opposed to being unemployed. The reasons include poor health and caring responsibilities.

Coun Robert Reiss, a member of Sheffield City Council's economic development, skills and culture policy committee. He is pictured at the October 2025 full council meeting. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Ms Granger said: “We know employment is really good for your health – we want people to go to good work for the benefit that brings.”

She said that deprivation is linked to a lack of attainment for young people. The number of 16–to-17-year-olds leaving school who are not in education, training or jobs is 7.72%, which is worse than other major cities.

Inactivity

The rates are higher in the deprived north and east of the city and can lead to long-term economic inactivity.

Coun Barbara Masters, a member of Sheffield City Council's economic development, skills and culture policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Coun Robert Reiss said that north and east Sheffield areas such as Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, Stocksbridge, Beighton and Mosborough miss out on education and training opportunities.

He said this affects the aspirations of the white working class.

Coun Reiss said many people end up travelling to college in Barnsley because of transport connections.

He pointed to the closure of the Sheffield College Peaks Campus, which had been the only post-16 college campus in south-east Sheffield.

The campus closed for a time but reopened as a specialist centre to support young people with high needs related to their special education needs and disabilities.

Attainment

Coun Minesh Parekh said that bad work can also have a poor effect on health and asked what is happening to drive up working conditions.

Richard Smith, head of lifelong learning, said that a lack of attainment also affects the north of the city. He said that the South Yorkshire mayoral authority is looking at how to improve adult skills regionally.

Laura Hayfield, head of employment, skills and economy, said: “For years and years we’ve wanted to have employment support in Stocksbridge as it is very difficult to travel into the city from there.”

She said that the Stocksbridge Town Deals Board is working on providing employment support services.

A youth hub in Crystal Peaks which is supporting young people aged 16 to 24 has got three people into work since April.

Disparity

Ruth Granger agreed with Coun Parekh’s point about bad work and health. She said that when workers go to Sheffield Occupational Health Advisory Service because of ill health at work, it is often caused by their employers’ actions.

“Part of the advice and support role is to help them go back to their employers and say, ‘Actually, you can’t do that’.

“We’re not about a job at all costs – it needs to be good work for people.

"It’s always about what’s going to work best for the person in terms of what they need and what we’re trying to provide.”

Coun Barbara Masters said: “It is such a negative message we hear all the time about the disparity of wealth in the city and its impact on health.

"We know that – that isn’t the issue.

“A lot of the time the young people and their families are told you haven’t got a chance and that’s not true.” She said a positive message needs to go out to young people that they can achieve.