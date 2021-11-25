Council will no longer offer schools IT support

Code Green, which is part of Barnsley Council, provides IT support to schools, but the council has decided it will cease trading as of March 2022, and will no longer offer its services to schools.

The council say this is due to a variety of “trading difficulties” it has faced, “resulting in a worsening forecast financial position with the likelihood it will shortly begin to trade at a loss”.

Schools commission IT services from the Council, which must compete with other organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council has decided Code Green will cease trading in March next year

The council say there are opportunities for the 17 employees affected to be redeployed into the customer information and digital services directorate.