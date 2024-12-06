Council to use almost £3m from next year’s budget for urgent housing repairs

Barnsley Council has revealed plans to use £2.8m from next year’s budget to address a backlog of housing repairs.

A report, to be presented to the council’s cabinet next week, says that the move will release the cash from the housing revenue account for 2025/26, to enable works to be completed during the 2024/25 financial year.

The funding will primarily be used to address a backlog of works including adaptations, such as level access showers, stair lifts, and essential home conversions, which have been delayed due to budget constraints.

By bringing forward the funding, the council say the backlog of tenants waiting for repairs should be cleared, without the delays that would typically carry over into the next financial year.

To find the funding, Barnsley Council will reduce the ‘major voids’ budget by £650,000 which is used to repair empty properties before they can be rented out again.

A further £50,000 will be taken from the budget for the community refurb scheme, which offers work experience and training in brickwork, fencing, hard landscaping, and associated works.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We want all our tenants to live in a safe, warm and welcoming environment and the “2.8M will enable us to carry out essential repairs and adaptations.

“The £2.8M will be brought forward from the 2025/2026 HRA (housing revenue account) resources to fund, £1.5M in major adaptations and £1.3M programmed replacements.

“These additional resources will enable us to accelerate the completion of these works in the year reducing the amount of accumulated works rolling over for delivery in 2025/26. This will ensure a better service provision is provided for those tenants awaiting works’’.