Council to spend £2.1m revamping Barnsley’s parks and green spaces

More than £2 million is set to be invested in parks and green spaces across Barnsley, thanks to a one-off boost in government funding aimed at improving community spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the borough’s 21 wards will receive a share of the funding, to improve play equipment, lighting, paths, signs, bins and benches across its parks.

The money comes from an improved local government finance settlement announced in December 2024, giving the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council extra one-off funding for the 2025/26 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report to the council’s cabinet, surveys to identify improvement sites began in June, and works are expected to be completed by March 2026.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways at Wombwell Park

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “We want to make sure that every community in Barnsley has access to safe, welcoming and vibrant green spaces.

“Investing in our parks and green spaces is more than improving the look of our borough; it’s about supporting the health, wellbeing, and quality of life of our residents.

“Our parks play a crucial role in protecting our environment by providing natural habitats for wildlife and open spaces where people can relax, socialise and exercise to help improve their wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the upgrades will support its Active in Barnsley strategy, encouraging residents to get moving and make use of outdoor spaces. Some of the work will also align with a separate £900,000 programme funded by Sport England, aimed at breaking down barriers to physical activity.

Each of Barnsley’s six Area Councils has already received £25,000 for community projects under the Love Where You Live programme. The new parks funding is expected to complement these local efforts and help deliver visible improvements.

A project board will oversee the delivery of the programme, with area councillors consulted throughout the process. Early meetings with contractors have also taken place to minimise potential delays.

While the initial investment covers the capital works, ongoing maintenance of the upgraded parks will be covered by the council’s existing Parks Services budget.

The funding is set to be formally accepted at the next cabinet meeting on August 13.