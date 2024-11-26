Council to inspect 20,000 council properties to ensure homes are up to standard

All council properties in Rotherham will be inspected to assess their condition, following a £1.3m programme approval.

Almost 20,000 homes will be inspected over the next three years, to ensure the council’s properties are up to standard.

The surveys are crucial for keeping an accurate record of the condition of Rotherham’s council homes. The information gathered will help the council plan future investments in housing and ensure resources are managed more effectively.

The decision comes after it was determined that the council’s current in-house surveying team would not be able to complete the necessary surveys in a timely manner.

A review suggested that with the team’s current workload, the task would take an estimated 15 years to finish.