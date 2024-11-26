Council to inspect 20,000 council properties to ensure homes are up to standard

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

All council properties in Rotherham will be inspected to assess their condition, following a £1.3m programme approval.

Almost 20,000 homes will be inspected over the next three years, to ensure the council’s properties are up to standard.

The surveys are crucial for keeping an accurate record of the condition of Rotherham’s council homes. The information gathered will help the council plan future investments in housing and ensure resources are managed more effectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The decision comes after it was determined that the council’s current in-house surveying team would not be able to complete the necessary surveys in a timely manner.

A review suggested that with the team’s current workload, the task would take an estimated 15 years to finish.

Related topics:CouncilRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice