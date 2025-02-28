Council to contribute to Forge Island fit out costs as part of £47m budget

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has confirmed it is contributing towards the fit-out costs for some of the remaining empty units at the Forge Island development, as part of the project’s £47m budget.

Councillor Robert Taylor, the council’s cabinet member for transport, jobs, and the local economy, clarified that the final costs of the project are not yet fully known, as the fit-out of remaining units is still ongoing. However, he reassured that the project remains within the agreed £47.4 million budget, which was set in October 2022.

The fit-out refers to the interior work needed to make the empty units ready for businesses to occupy. Although several units are already tenanted and open, others are still awaiting final preparations before they can open to the public.

Councillor Taylor added that the council had anticipated that some units may remain vacant in the early stages of the project, which had been taken into account when the council agreed to fund the project.

The Forge Island development, located along the River Don in Rotherham, is part of a £47 million regeneration effort for the town centre. The project includes a cinema, restaurants, a Travelodge hotel, homes, and car parking facilities.

He stated that the council’s contribution to the fit-out costs will ensure that the spaces are prepared and ready for businesses as soon as possible.

Originally, the project was intended to be funded by private investors. However, in 2022, Rotherham Council stepped in to fund the development after private investment fell short. As a result, the council agreed to take on the financial responsibility for the scheme, aiming to revitalise the town centre and create a new leisure quarter for residents and visitors.

Although some parts of the development, such as the cinema and hotel, are already open, other outlets are still in the process of being completed. The council’s continued financial support, including the contribution to the fit-out costs, ensures the project remains on track and will be finished within the planned budget by 2026.