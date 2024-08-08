Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Council is set to auction off a plot of land next to a former pub in Swinton.

The land is off Milton Street and Fitzwilliam Street, adjacent to the former Travellers Rest pub, which is now in residential use.

RMBC says the site is of ‘low strategic value’ and it has ‘no operational need’ to keep it.

Council officers have recommended that the land be sold off at public auction, due to limitations on the site’s future use.

The auctioneer has estimated the value of the property to be in the region of £15,000 to £20,000 and it is proposed it will be offered for sale at auction at this guide price.

The future use of the site has been discussed at the asset management board where the recommendation to get rid of the site via public auction was supported.