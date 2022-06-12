Everyone paying council tax for a property in bands A-D is entitled to the one-off payment, which was announced by the Government earlier this year to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.
Sheffield Council has issued an update on its progress handing back the cash.
Council tax rebate: Queues outside pawnbroker shops as hard-up people cash in £150 cheques
As of Friday, June 10, it said it had made around 130,000 rebate payments to eligible Direct Debit customers across the city.
For the 5,000 customers who recently set up a Direct Debit with the council and whose first payment wasn’t taken till May, it said they would get their rebate this month.
The council added that it was issuing Post Office Payout vouchers to around 80,000 households who do not pay their council tax by Direct Debit, with about 47,000 sent out so far and the remainder due to be dispatched by the end of June.
These vouchers will be sent through the post and can be redeemed at the Post Office.
In a statement the council said: “We know this is a difficult time for many people in our city and want to reassure everyone we are doing all we can to issue rebates as soon as possible.”
The £150 council tax rebate is in addition to the £200 all domestic electricity customers are due to get off their energy bills from October, following the recent rise in the energy price cap, with that reduction being paid back through a levy on future bills.
The council tax rebate is a one-off payment which will not have to be paid back at any point.
In total, around 215,000 households across Sheffield should receive the council tax rebate. The council previously said it could not start handing out the money until May as it needed to make checks to minimise the risk of fraudulent applications.
If you have not yet received your rebate and want to check whether you are eligible, you can visit https://www.gov.uk/council-tax-bands to see what council tax band your home is in.