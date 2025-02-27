Council tax payers ‘fed up’ with public cash being spent in Barnsley town centre say opposition councillor

An opposition councillor has criticised the Barnsley Council’s Labour group, claiming that residents are “fed up” with how taxpayer cash is spent in the town centre.

The critique sparked debate in the council chamber, and raised questions about where taxpayer cash is being spent.

At today’s (February 27) meeting, the Labour group’s budget for the upcoming year was approved. The £34.1 million budget for 2025/26 includes a nearly five per cent increase in council tax, alongside cost-saving measures such as dimming street lights and stopping the publication of the Spotlight magazine.

The budget aims to address rising costs in services, including adult and children’s social care, home-to-school transport, and homelessness support. To balance the budget, £12.6 million in savings is planned, along with investments in child travel concessions and community projects.

Coun Kitching told the meeting that some area councils are ‘struggling’ to fund services, as their budgets had not been increased from £100,000 since 2013 when the area councils were first set up.

Councillor Hannah Kitching, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, instead called for more public cash to be spent in communities.

Coun Kitching proposed an amendment to the budget, which would have seen an additional £50,000 per ward in revenue funding for Area Councils, increasing each ward’s funding to £150,000 annually.

Barnsley’s six area councils focus on the needs and concerns of their specific communities, helping to shape local services and improvements.

The extra £1.05m needed to fund this scheme would be taken from the council’s community enhancement fund, which has been set aside for infrastructure improvements including street furniture, allotments and waste bins.

She told the local democracy reporting service that residents are ‘fed up of so much money being spent in Barnsley Town Centre while their own towns, villages and communities are left behind’.

Coun Kitching told the meeting: “Rather than using that community enhancement fund to do things for our citizens, why don’t we instead use it to better work with them?”

However, the proposal sparked debate, with Labour councillors branding the proposal ‘not appropriate’.

Councillor James Higginbottom added: “In an ideal world, we’d be increasing funding for every service. Unfortunately, we live in a world of tight financial circumstances.’

He added that schemes to clear fly-tipping and maintain street furniture could not be funded if the ‘money goes directly to the area councils’.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, CBE, leader of the council, said: “The forecast outturn for area councils for this current year is a half million pound underspend. It doesn’t seem to be appropriate to start throwing even more money into an area that’s not spending what it’s got.

“I think we have to look at the overall picture here, and there are frontline services that desperately need our attention, and that is exactly, I think, what we should be doing with the resource the government has given us.”

The Liberal Democrat amendment was lost following a vote.