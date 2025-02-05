Council tax increase of almost five per cent agreed by Barnsley's cabinet

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet has rubber-stamped its budget proposals for the year ahead, which include a 4.9 per cent increase in council tax – just shy of the five per cent cap that local authorities are permitted to raise it by without holding a referendum.

The increase is set to help address a £15.1 million funding gap and ensure that essential services can continue amid rising costs and growing demand.

It will mean residents in Band D properties will pay an extra £87 per year, with their council tax increasing from £1,790.68 to £1,878.42.

The proposed rise is made up of a two per cent increase to support adult social care and 2.9 per cent to maintain other vital services. Budget documents outline that this decision, while difficult, is necessary to prevent cuts to services that residents rely on.

Cabinet members agreed the proposals during their meeting today (February 5).

During the meeting, councillor Steve Houghton, council leader, said he welcomed the proposals in the face of ‘challenges meeting increased demands’.

“There are still significant challenges in local government across the country. It is challenging meeting increased demands, particularly around children and adult services that continue to rise year on year.

“Thanks to this government’s recovery grant, we are in a position to put some investment back into service areas that we’ve not been able to do for almost 14 years.”

A slew of measures have been proposed to save cash, such as dimming street lighting, increasing the price of staff parking, removing mobile phone provisions for employees and councillors, and ceasing the publication of its Spotlight magazine.

In addition, the council is reviewing the future of Barnsley Golf Course, considering alternatives like a community asset transfer to save £30,000.

The council plans to use £5 million from its reserves to fund a two-year pilot offering free bus travel for all children and young people under the age of 18. This initiative will make it easier for young residents to access education, work, and social opportunities, while also promoting sustainability across the borough.

The proposals will now go before full council at their meeting on February 27.