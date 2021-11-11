Council spending over £120k on security measures at new council housing estate in Sheffield

The Daresbury View development at Arbourthorne will include six three-bed and four four-bed semi detached homes.

But the site has been hit by anti-social behaviour and the council now has to take extra security measures so work can continue safely.

The additional measures include metal fencing, CCTV, extended guard times and changes to the boundary costing £120,400.

It means the project is forecast to be overspent by almost £74,000.

How many new council houses are being built at Arbourthorne?

The council, along with contractor Engie, is creating 73 new homes with 10 at Daresbury View and 63 at Berners Road as part of the council’s strategy to increase its housing stock by 3,100.

But it’s not the first time the developments have been hit by problems. Work on both sites was delayed recently because of a shortage of labour and materials, pushing the completion date back to July 2022.

Coun Paul Wood, Executive member for housing, recently said: “Berners Road is progressing well following some initial delay, we are now experiencing labour shortages and materials delays.

“As a result, the completion date may be extended to July 2022. The contractor is currently working hard to mitigate these delays.

“The start date at Daresbury View has been delayed. The construction site has now been set up within the last month and works commenced.