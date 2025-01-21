Council set to use reserves to fund £4.6m budget shortfall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Finance bosses at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) say they expect to use the authority’s reserves to balance its budget this year, as it faces a £4.6m shortfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budget deficit has been driven by rising costs in social care, home-to-school transport, and inflationary pressures. While RMBC has implemented measures to manage the situation, it may be forced to draw on its reserves to balance the budget by the end of the year.

One area of concern highlighted in the council’s financial report is the Culture, Sport, and Tourism department, which oversees Rother Valley and Thrybergh Country Parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These popular local attractions are facing financial strain, with Rother Valley Country Park projected to overspend by £153,000 and Thrybergh Country Park by £110,000. The pressures are mainly due to lower-than-expected income from visitor charges, which have been impacted by a drop in footfall at the parks.

Finance bosses at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) say they expect to use the authority’s reserves to balance its budget this year, as it faces a £4.6m shortfall.

The council’s overall budget is under pressure in a number of departments. Increased demand for children’s social care and adult care services, as well as higher costs for waste management and homelessness services, have all contributed to the deficit.

While savings across a number of departments have helped reduce the financial gap, the authority has acknowledged that it may need to tap into its reserves to balance the budget for 2024/25. A finance report states that the authority is now implementing savings plans to prevent further reliance on reserves.