Council set to use compulsory purchase powers for Dinnington regeneration project

The regeneration of Dinnington’s high street has taken a step forward, as Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council prepares to use its compulsory purchasing powers to acquire land to make way for the scheme.

The decision to use CPO powers is part of a larger strategy to transform the Laughton Road area into a vibrant town centre.

A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) is a legal power that allows local authorities to acquire land or property without the consent of the owner. The council can use this power when it is necessary for a project that is deemed to be in the public interest.

The Dinnington Regeneration project, which is backed by an £11 million grant from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, will include the construction of six new retail units, refurbishment of existing stores, a new market, and enhanced public spaces. The project will also feature a new town square, providing a central location for the open market, as well as improved pedestrian links between the high street and surrounding transport hubs.

The compulsory purchase of the remaining properties is necessary to proceed with the development, as negotiations with landowners have not resulted in agreement, according to a council report.

The implementation follows a cabinet resolution in October 2024, which authorised RMBC to secure the CPO and acquire the remaining land and property interests.

A report into the decision states that although ‘considerable progress’ has been made to acquire the land needed, RMBC has ‘yet to reach agreement on a number of plots’.

With construction slated to begin following the successful acquisition of land, RMBC aims to complete the scheme by March 2026, with the potential to extend the timeline to 2028 if necessary.