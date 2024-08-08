Council sells off land around medical centre for £700,000
The council bought the former Doncaster Gate Hospital in 2009, and used the building as temporary accommodation for council staff, before Riverside House was completed.
The former hospital was later demolished, and in its place stands Rotherham Health Village, housing two GP surgeries and a pharmacy, which is leased by Assura.
Although the building itself is no longer owned by the council, the surrounding site is, and RMBC is responsible for the maintenance of the car park, landscaping, lighting, and upkeep of the surrounding site.
A report stated that the site was offered on the open market and that Assura, which leases the buildings on site, was the highest bidder.
