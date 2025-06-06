Council reviews bereavement services to better support Muslim community

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has announced a series of improvements to its bereavement and burial services for the Muslim community following an in-depth review.

The review, conducted by specialist consultant Kaushar Tai, highlighted several areas where services could be better tailored to meet the religious, cultural, and practical needs of Muslim families throughout the bereavement process.

The review assessed the full bereavement process, from end-of-life care to burial, to identify ways to improve how services support families during bereavement. The report highlights areas where processes can be streamlined, particularly around reducing delays caused by new medical examiner procedures that impact the timely burial required by Muslim faith traditions.

Key recommendations include simplifying bureaucratic steps, enhancing cultural competency training for staff, and strengthening communication channels between the council, service providers, and the Muslim community. The report notes ongoing work by a multi-agency working group, which includes community representatives, to improve processes and ensure timely, respectful burial services.

The council is also committed to ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities, maintaining fair and non-discriminatory pricing, and providing reasonable accommodations such as out-of-hours burial services when needed.

Efforts are underway to improve infrastructure at burial sites, including upgraded drainage and better car park management during services.

Additionally, the review calls for clear guidance on faith-sensitive burial practices to be made publicly available, alongside the exploration of community involvement in cemetery maintenance and management.

The council continues to meet regularly with the Muslim Bereavement Liaison Group and partner agencies to maintain an open dialogue and foster collaborative relationships.