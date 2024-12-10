Council tenants in Rotherham may be faced with an extra £2.48 per week on their rent bills if proposals are approved.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has proposed a rent increase of 2.7 per cent from next April, in a bid to fund improvements to council housing across the borough.

This includes a major push to address issues such as damp and mould, with £800,000 allocated in the 2025/26 budget for these works alone. Other improvements include investments in energy-efficient heating systems and the completion of major electrical works at Wharncliffe.

If approved, the average rent for a council home will increase from £92.01 to £94.49 per week.

In addition to the council dwelling rent increase, the council is also recommending rises in other charges. These include a two per cent increase for communal facilities, parking spaces, cooking gas, and laundry facilities. Garage charges will rise by 10 per cent, and the cost of district heating, which affects properties with shared heating systems, will be set at 13.09 pence per kilowatt-hour.

Currently, around 1,260 properties across 18 different schemes receive heat through RMBC’s district heating service. Since July 2023, the council has linked its heating bills to the Ofgem price cap, and the average annual district heating bill for residents will be set at £828, assuming the Ofgem price cap remains unchanged.

This pricing strategy means that the council will cover some of the heating costs, as full cost recovery is not expected. The average deficit per user will be around £164, as the cost of providing heat exceeds the amount collected from residents. To mitigate this, the council will contribute approximately £206,000 towards the cost of district heating.

This proposed rise is part of the council’s 2025/26 Housing Revenue Account (HRA) Business Plan, which outlines a £979 million investment in the borough’s housing stock over the next 30 years. The plan also includes an additional £35 million in investment over the next five years, to fund ongoing maintenance, repairs, and the purchase of new council homes.

Under current government policy, local authorities can raise rent by the CPI (consumer price index) rate plus an additional one per cent each year. For this upcoming year, the council is applying that formula, with the CPI currently sitting at 1.7 per cent, leading to the proposed 2.7 per cent increase.

The CPI measures the rate of inflation based on the price of goods and services.

Those who are receiving full Housing Benefit or Universal Credit will not be directly impacted by this rent rise, as their rent payments are covered by these benefits. A smaller number of tenants who receive partial Housing Benefit will see part of the rent increase covered by their benefits.