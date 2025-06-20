Council refuses plans for 106 homes in Goldthorpe over lack of affordable housing

A revised application to build 106 homes on land off Goldthorpe Road has been refused by Barnsley Council, after planners ruled it failed to meet local affordable housing requirements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal, submitted by Redmile Homes and handled by DLP Planning, was turned down on June 12 on the grounds that it did not include any on-site affordable housing. The council’s planning notice states that the scheme “does not provide an appropriate mix of housing to meet identified local needs” and falls short of delivering the expected public benefits.

The original application was recommended for approval in July 2023, with a proposal to deliver 11 affordable homes, six on site and five via a financial contribution. However, following viability assessments by both the developer and an independent assessor, it was concluded that the inclusion of affordable housing would make the scheme unviable. All affordable housing was later removed from the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the developer had agreed to provide more than £780,000 in community contributions under a revised Section 106 agreement. These included funding for local schools, sustainable travel initiatives, open space improvements, and ecological mitigation works.

A revised application to build 106 homes on land off Goldthorpe Road has been refused by Barnsley Council, after planners ruled it failed to meet local affordable housing requirements.

The 3.39-hectare site, formerly home to the Dearneside Comprehensive School, was set to include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, including six bungalows. Plans had also been amended to improve layout, access and landscaping in response to earlier community feedback.

Although council officers had recommended approval, citing compliance with broader planning policy, the final decision to refuse permission rested on the lack of affordable housing provision, which is a key requirement under policy H6 of the Local Plan.

The applicant retains the right to appeal the decision.