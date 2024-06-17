If a proposal is accepted, Sheffield Council will enter into a £5m contract with a provider to supply and fit windows and doors to repair its “domestic properties” across Sheffield.

If a proposal is accepted, Sheffield Council will enter into a £5m contract with a provider to supply and fit windows and doors to repair its “domestic properties” across Sheffield.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee will this week (June 20) discuss a plan to commission a contract with a single service provider for a period of up to four years with an estimated value of £5.154million over the next four years for the supply and fit of external doors on the council’s social housing estate.

One of the main reasons for this, a document published ahead of the meeting reveals, is that the council’s current arrangement with contractors for new door and window installations is not as efficient as it could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report says: “It is expected that the new arrangement of having the supply and fitting of doors/windows undertaken by a single service provider will provide a more efficient and streamlined service to residents.

“It will reduce the amount of time officers are required to organise the different aspects of the current arrangements and reduce the current wait time for residents requiring a new door or window.

“It will also remove the requirement of storing doors and windows at our Manor Lane depot for and the associated officer time loading, unloading and storing the doors and windows intended for installation by the service provider.

“Crucially, it will also deliver better value for money.”

According to the document, under the new arrangement when a new door or window is allocated to be fitted under the supply and fit arrangement the appointed service provider will attend the property, take the necessary measurements, agree the style of door with the resident and make arrangements to supply and fit the door.