Jaden Myles-Wildgoose, from Lowedges Ball Boys, submitted the petition.

He said: “[We want] the council to provide better rims on the basketball court – the thinner ones that aren’t solid steel, like the ones they’ve got in Millhouses Park. We don’t need a backboard or anything like that – just nicer rims please.

“It’ll be cheap, take 15 minutes to do, and it’ll make a lot of people of all ages happy. Lots of people play on that court and we deserve it.

A petitioner calling on Sheffield Council to get better basketball rims promised to ‘not vote Labour’ if another political party fulfils their request.

“Furthermore, if you give us new rims, I promise to not vote Labour next general election. Or to vote Labour, whichever is best.”

The petition will run on the authority’s website until December 2.

It can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10269&RPID=9670983&HPID=9670983

Who is in charge of leisure now?

The council now operates under a modern committee system meaning decisions are made by several politically proportionate committees responsible for different areas rather than one cabinet.

It has also been in no overall control since the 2021 local elections, when Labour lost control.

Currently, the communities, parks and leisure committee is responsible.

Leisure strategy

The council is currently in the process of finding new operators to run the major leisure and entertainment facilities in the city including Arena, iceSheffield and Ponds Forge after Sheffield City Trust decided to hand them all back following financial difficulty.

New operators will take them on from 2024.