Council pauses chapel demolition plans after public backlash

Plans to demolish a disused chapel at Darfield Cemetery have been paused following a wave of public opposition and emotional appeals shared widely across social media.

The chapel was due to be removed to make way for around 100 new cremation plots. But after what Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council described as “feedback from local councillors and members of the public,” the decision has been put on hold to allow further discussion with the community.

The pause follows public concern after a photo of the formal demolition site notice, posted on the door of the chapel, was shared on Facebook. Dated 4 July, the notice confirmed that the council had applied for prior approval to demolish the chapel under permitted development rights, triggering a 21-day window for public comments.

In response, residents began sharing personal stories and memories connected to the chapel, describing it as a symbolic part of Darfield’s history. One widely circulated post described it as “the most prominent part of Darfield Cemetery,” adding that its removal would erase a space that is “so special, emotional and sacred to so many.”

The chapel in Darfield Cemetery

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “Ensuring that our cemeteries are sustainable and able to meet the needs of our communities, both now and in the future, is an integral part of the Bereavement Services planning process.

“The proposal to remove the disused chapel in Darfield Cemetery would create additional space for 100 cremation plots that many families are now taking up as a means of remembering their loved ones.

“On a personal note, there are many generations of my family buried in Darfield Cemetery. I entirely understand the emotional connection generations of Darfield residents have to the cemetery. Ensuring that future generations can also pay their respects to loved ones is essential in the coming years.

“In response to feedback from local councillors and members of the public, we are pausing the current demolition plans to enable further discussion to take place at a local level and to gauge the community’s view on how best to ensure that Darfield Cemetery can continue to meet the needs of local residents both now and in the future.”

The chapel has been unused for more than 30 years, and the council says restoring it would require significant investment, including a full roof replacement, new windows, heating and damp proofing. Bereavement Services say they do not have the resources to fund or maintain the building long-term, and highlighted the need to create additional plots for local families.

However, campaigners have pointed to successful restorations elsewhere, such as Wombwell Cemetery, where community groups have repurposed old chapels for events and meetings. Early conversations are now under way about forming a ‘Friends of Darfield Cemetery’ group, with the aim of preserving and potentially repurposing the building.