A number of changes have been proposed to the fees for street traders in Barnsley, in a bid to ‘support the local economy and traders’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new fees, which will come into effect next year if approved by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, aim to introduce a fairer, more transparent pricing system.

The most significant change involves a reduction in the fees for static pitches within the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new system, street traders selling food will pay an annual fee of £6,000 for a static pitch, down from the previous fee of £14,560 for a 12-month application. Non-food traders will see a similar reduction, with the new annual fee set at £4,000, a considerable drop from the previous £14,560 fee for a 12-month application.

Barnsley Markets

All traders will also have to pay a £100 application fee, which is non-refundable if the application is refused.

Standard pitch sizes have increased to 18 square meters, accommodating the needs of traders with larger vehicles or setups.

For occasional trading, fees have increased. The cost for food traders wishing to operate on a daily basis in the town centre has risen from £70 to £75, while non-food traders will now pay £55 per day, up from £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside the town centre, food traders will also see a small increase in their annual fees, rising from £50 to £55. Non-food traders operating borough-wide will face a fee increase as well from £30 to £35.

Traders who are approved for static street trading consent in the town centre will also have the option to make quarterly payments in advance, in a bid to help ease the financial burden for traders with higher fees.

For other types of street trading consents, payments must be made in full and in advance, although payment plans may be offered at the council’s discretion for new and start-up businesses.

A number of fee changes had already been proposed earlier this year. However, after street traders raised concerns about the proposed fees, full council did not pass the resolution in July, leading the Leader of the Council to remove the item from the agenda and instruct officers to review the fees before restarting the process.