Council occupants in large homes to be offered shorter tenancies to address housing shortage

Council tenants moving into larger homes in Barnsley will be offered shorter tenancies, in a bid to address growing demand for affordable housing in the area.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council will offer flexible tenancies of up to five years to residents moving into four-bedroom homes or larger, where there is a likelihood that the household size will decrease over time, instead of the traditional lifelong tenancies.

Flexible tenancies may also be offered to tenants who might otherwise be excluded from the register due to serious or prolonged breaches of tenancy conditions and tenants in receipt of short-term support.

These flexible tenancies will help ensure that the social housing system can adapt more effectively to the changing needs of households and the growing demand for affordable housing in the area.

While most tenants will still be offered secure or assured tenancies, the use of flexible tenancies is seen as a necessary step to deal with the challenges of a limited housing supply. The council has emphasised that flexible tenancies will generally be offered for five-year terms, with a minimum term of two years for specific circumstances, such as tenants in receipt of short-term support or care leavers.

The strategy is also designed to offer flexibility for tenants who may face a change in circumstances over time. For example, tenants occupying larger homes may be offered extensions to their tenancies if they still require the extra space, or if their property is specially adapted for a person with disabilities.

A report to BMBC’s cabinet, which was agreed last week, states: “The demand for social housing in Barnsley continues to outstrip supply. There is a clear need to make best use of the housing stock for those that need it most.