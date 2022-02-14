Liberty Steel’s key Stocksbridge site is an important part of the city’s economy and employs around 2,000 people in Sheffield and Rotherham but it is facing an uncertain future after HMRC issued winding up orders on the company.

The tax authority has made an application to a court to ‘wind up’, close down, the company over unpaid debts believed to be £25 million.

Councillors Julie Grocutt, deputy leader and representative for Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward, and Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, outside Liberty Steel.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, who represents the Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward, said: “This is a devastating time for all the people who work at the steelworks, for their families and indeed for the whole town.

“The steelworks is such an important part of our town we really need to secure its future. We have called for the Government to protect this site before, and we really need that support more than ever to protect this hugely important local asset.”

Unions GMB, Unite and Community said Liberty Steel is a strategically important business, crucial to delivering net zero, and ‘under no circumstances can our plants be allowed to close’.

The steelworks has been part of the town’s history since the 1840s and is the home of the paragon umbrella frame. Its highly specialised products supply the aerospace industry as well as oil and gas.