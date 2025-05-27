Council launches recruitment drive for £99k property and facilities director role

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has announced plans to appoint a new assistant director for property and facilities services, with the role set to be advertised in June 2025.

The decision went before the council’s Staffing Committee meeting on May 19, where councillors agreed to move forward with permanently filling the post, which has been held on a temporary basis since its creation in 2024.

The role carries a salary of £99,174 and oversees a wide remit, including asset management, building safety compliance, catering, and general facilities services. The position also includes responsibility for around 1,300 employees.

A report to the committee says the post has become a critical one due to the strategic and operational importance of the work, particularly in ensuring safe, well-managed public buildings and delivering efficiencies across council services. The council hopes a permanent appointment will allow existing improvements to continue and expand.

A senior officer appointments panel will oversee the recruitment process, with interviews and selection expected to take place by July. The current temporary postholder is set to remain in the role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Funding for the position has already been factored into the council’s 2025-26 budget. Benchmarking shows similar roles in other Yorkshire councils come with comparable salaries, ranging from around £97,000 to over £109,000.