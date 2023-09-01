Council launches pilot family hub in Barnsley
The Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr James Michael Stowe, welcomed families at Kendray and Worsbrough Family Centre yesterday (August 31) where they celebrated the first family hub of the borough.
The hub, the council says, will offer a wide range of services, guidance, help and support in the local community whenever they need it.
Cabinet spokesperson for Children’s Services, Cllr Trevor Cave, said: “It was a pleasure to see so many families enjoying this event, from families who are familiar faces, to new people such as grandparents, who will be able to benefit from what’s on offer here.
“Our Family Hubs will allow people to share their needs once, and our amazing team of professionals work together like never before to address any challenges families might be facing.”
The Family Hubs and Start for Life project is a £3.4million investment and it will build on the council’s Family Centres, providing additional services.