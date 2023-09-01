News you can trust since 1887
Council launches pilot family hub in Barnsley

Barnsley Council have launched a family hub which is part of a wider, million-pound investment into children.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
The Mayor of Barnsley is cutting the ribbon at the new family hub.The Mayor of Barnsley is cutting the ribbon at the new family hub.
The Mayor of Barnsley is cutting the ribbon at the new family hub.

The Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr James Michael Stowe, welcomed families at Kendray and Worsbrough Family Centre yesterday (August 31) where they celebrated the first family hub of the borough.

The hub, the council says, will offer a wide range of services, guidance, help and support in the local community whenever they need it.

Cabinet spokesperson for Children’s Services, Cllr Trevor Cave, said: “It was a pleasure to see so many families enjoying this event, from families who are familiar faces, to new people such as grandparents, who will be able to benefit from what’s on offer here.

Children were having fun during the foam party at the launch of a new family hub in Barnsley.Children were having fun during the foam party at the launch of a new family hub in Barnsley.
Children were having fun during the foam party at the launch of a new family hub in Barnsley.

“Our Family Hubs will allow people to share their needs once, and our amazing team of professionals work together like never before to address any challenges families might be facing.”

The Family Hubs and Start for Life project is a £3.4million investment and it will build on the council’s Family Centres, providing additional services.

