Council hopes poppy display will go ahead after safety talks

Barnsley Council says it has “found a way forward” that it hopes will allow a remembrance poppy display in Hoyland to go ahead following discussions with organisers.

Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group last week announced it would not put up its annual display of 350 poppies this year, citing new council safety guidance that it said made installation “impractical”.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE said reports claiming the authority had stopped poppy installations altogether were “inaccurate”.

He said: “We value the dedication of groups that honour our fallen heroes, and we have always fully supported respectful poppy displays on street lights.

Hoyland Poppies

“We’ve now found a way forward that we hope will now see the display go ahead.”

The council said it recently updated its guidance to ensure tributes attached to lampposts and signposts comply with highway safety rules. It said the change followed an increase in unlicensed attachments, but that no new restrictions had been introduced under law.

Officials said they were now working with Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group and the council’s highways team to agree suitable and safe locations for the poppies.

Sir Steve added that this could include lampposts and, where appropriate, posts with road signs “as long as the safe and legal use of these posts is preserved.”

Barnsley Council said it had supported the group through its Love Where You Live programme, funding a flagpole, two benches, and paving improvements at the Blacker Hill War Memorial. It has also provided £1,815 in ward alliance funding towards this year’s remembrance parade and service.

The group’s display of 350 poppies, each bearing the name of a soldier from the town, has been part of Hoyland’s remembrance commemorations for the past three years.