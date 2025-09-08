Council could introduce ‘Dog Walking Code of Conduct’ to promote responsible dog ownership in Sheffield

A new proposal could see the introduction of a “Dog Walking Code of Conduct” and a voluntary “Commercial Dog Walkers Registration Scheme” in Sheffield.

The members of the council’s Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee will next week discuss a plan that aims to support dog owners to use parks and green spaces across the city.

A document outlining the need for some actions as per an estimate by the PDSA, 28pc of the population owns a dog and it is also estimated that there are 62,000 dogs in Sheffield.

In addition, the conservative estimation is that over 70 commercial dog walking businesses are now operating in Sheffield.

The council aims to prevent injuries so part of a new proposal it would introduce a Dog Walking Code of Conduct and a voluntary Commercial Dog Walkers Registration Scheme.

As to the code of conduct, the council says “there is recognition that messaging alone will not change behaviour but with considered, consistent (with other land managers) messaging i.e. Take the Lead, Take it home (dog waste), Paws on Paths, the public are made aware of the expectations on them (and their dogs) and are more able to comply”.

The purpose of the code of conduct is:

▪ To ensure considerate use by all.

▪ To protect Green Spaces, Woodlands and Waterways and the wildlife they support.

▪ To ensure access to and the use of public open space is preserved for all visitors.

▪ To protect our grazing livestock.

▪ To ensure that both the public and commercial dog walkers are complying with current health and safety regulation and best industry practice for the safety and enjoyment of all

▪ To support the thousands of dog owners to continue using our green spaces and enjoying the outdoors.

▪ To consider the ecological and recreational impacts of all activity not just dog walking as well site designation e.g. Local Wildlife Sites (LWS) and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI’s) in relation to sites and landscapes.

The voluntary registration scheme for commercial dog walkers would have the registered businesses agree to comply with the general code of conduct, and the terms and conditions of the registration scheme.

A list of registered businesses would be displayed on the Council’s Parks and Countryside website.

The document added: “ It is accepted that not all commercial dog walkers will register, however those that choose to do so demonstrate that they have agreed to comply with the terms and conditions of the registration scheme.

“This includes restricting the number of dogs they can walk at a time and ensures they have adequate qualifications and insurance.”

The proposal also includes an annual fee of £120 for commercial businesses, equating to £10 per month.