Council ‘considers’ MP’s call for inquiry into donation after 185 houses approved in Maltby
Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley, wrote to Rotherham Council to call for a “full inquiry” into a developer’s donation to Labour, as plans for 185 houses in Maltby were approved.
Gordon Banham, chief executive of Hargreaves, donated £2,000 personally to Rother Valley Labour in 2017, before the land was formally allocated for residential use by the Labour-run Rotherham Council.
He said the money was for former MP Sir Kevin Barron’s Rother Valley seat, which was won by the Conservative MP Alexander Stafford in 2019.
A letter from Mr Stafford was read out at the planning meeting on November 23, when applicant Hargreaves was granted permission to build the homes on land north of Tickhill Road, Maltby, known locally as Highfield Park.
He stated: “The issue of political donations should not be brushed aside.
“There must be a full investigation by the council into this.
“The donation issue aside, I cannot and will not support any development on precious green space in our communities.
“I know the planning officers will say that this land is no longer green space – it is designated for housing.
“However – every local person knows that this land is recreation space. It is a barrier between the town and the pit top.”
A spokesperson for Rotherham Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The council can confirm we have received the letter from [the] MP and it is currently with the council for consideration.”